Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 11.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Prudential by 164.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 173,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Prudential by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Prudential by 13.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PUK. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.