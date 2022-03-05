Public Index Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $317.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $317.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.02 or 0.06714322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.26 or 0.99798415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.