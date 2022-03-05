Pundi X NEM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,773.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $5.05 million and $2,773.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.00 or 0.06704443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,444.75 or 1.00020932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002916 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

