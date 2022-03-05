PutinCoin Market Cap Hits $988,606.54 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $988,606.54 and $17,454.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,413.97 or 0.99940835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00078199 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022488 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013274 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

