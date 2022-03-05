QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from QNB’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Shares of QNB stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.47. QNB has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get QNB alerts:

QNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.