QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from QNB’s previous dividend of $0.35.
Shares of QNB stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.47. QNB has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
QNB Company Profile (Get Rating)
