Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.81.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 393.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $129.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average of $157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

