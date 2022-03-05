Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,478 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,968,000 after purchasing an additional 120,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,922 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,991,000 after purchasing an additional 233,289 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $129.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

