QP Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,095 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,095 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 18,183,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,059,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,145. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.