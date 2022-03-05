QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 723 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.2% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,739,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,468,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

