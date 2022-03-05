QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 68,565 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.26. 9,057,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,311,360. The firm has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

