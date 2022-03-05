Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Down 7.1%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 78,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 197,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUBT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 148,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

