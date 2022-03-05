Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Qudian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

QD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 974,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,447. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. Qudian has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $190.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a net margin of 66.54% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $53.91 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qudian by 189.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,297,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,769 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Qudian by 142.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,892,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 2,286,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Qudian by 5,083.1% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 960,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 941,748 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Qudian by 59.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,811,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 675,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

