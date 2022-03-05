QuickSwap Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $169.99 or 0.00430324 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $55.60 million and $13.52 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.21 or 0.06749349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,513.43 or 1.00025752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

