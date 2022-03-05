Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,846,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,455 shares during the period. Qurate Retail accounts for approximately 3.0% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 1.73% of Qurate Retail worth $52,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $131,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,994,000 after purchasing an additional 883,225 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 155.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 585,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,995. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.84. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.24). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

