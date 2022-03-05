Radio Caca 1-Day Volume Tops $16.38 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $295.91 million and approximately $16.38 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.08 or 0.06729064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,310.61 or 1.00499772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 197,212,520,281 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

