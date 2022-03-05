RAI Finance (SOFI) Trading 36.8% Higher Over Last Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $45.09 million and approximately $913,803.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.61 or 0.06734329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,568.92 or 1.00229022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048506 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,388,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

