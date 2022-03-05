Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Short Interest Update

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 857,700 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rain Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rain Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAIN opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

