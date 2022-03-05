Raise Market Cap Reaches $49,914.70 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $49,914.70 and approximately $491.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raise has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

