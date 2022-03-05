Rally Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Rally has a market cap of $515.65 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.72 or 0.06710461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,400.65 or 1.00046962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,498,468 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

