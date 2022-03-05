RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Up 48.6% in February

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 68,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

RAVE stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.03. 102,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

