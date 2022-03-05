Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Capitalization Tops $2.25 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $1,042.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.96 or 0.06749241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,397.08 or 0.99889045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

