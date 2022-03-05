Ravencoin Classic Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $623,916.59 and $23,807.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,048.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.23 or 0.06756244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.16 or 0.00264188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.60 or 0.00741631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00070340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00409648 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.37 or 0.00290317 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,624,030 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

