Raydium Hits Market Cap of $225.15 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00006446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $225.15 million and $18.08 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.10 or 0.06740158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,504.75 or 1.00059445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,462,859 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

