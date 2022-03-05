Raze Network (RAZE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $473,579.00

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $473,579.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.21 or 0.06778328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.84 or 0.99832235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048483 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

