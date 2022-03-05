ReddCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,589.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $18.89 million and $23,589.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,464.38 or 0.99964218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00076625 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00227739 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00140621 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00277190 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003216 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00030821 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

