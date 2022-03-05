Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Up 48.5% in February

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,500 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the January 31st total of 582,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.90) to GBX 2,730 ($36.63) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.54) to GBX 2,600 ($34.89) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,788.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RELX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

