Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,849 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Merus worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Merus in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. Merus has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

