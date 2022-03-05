renDOGE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,754.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $337,977.52 and $16,754.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.38 or 0.06730195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,350.17 or 0.99622505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

