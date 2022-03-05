Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RNECY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,615. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

