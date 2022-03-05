Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Down 38.4% in February

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the January 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS RTOKY traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

