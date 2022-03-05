ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
REOS opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. ReoStar Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.42.
About ReoStar Energy
