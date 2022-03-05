ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

REOS opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. ReoStar Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

Get ReoStar Energy alerts:

About ReoStar Energy (Get Rating)

ReoStar Energy Corp. engages in the real estate business. It offers house flipping services and real estate investment trust. The company was founded by M. O. Rife III on November 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReoStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReoStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.