Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 41,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $271,636.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richmond Hill Investments, Llc purchased 129,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $873,119.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 230,542 shares of company stock worth $1,567,626.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSVR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,408. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Reservoir Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

