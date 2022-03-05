Reviewing DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Cielo alerts:

72.6% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cielo has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 8.26% 7.44% 1.07% DHI Group -23.63% 1.28% 0.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cielo and DHI Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion 0.56 $179.87 million $0.07 6.43 DHI Group $119.90 million 2.39 -$29.74 million ($0.64) -8.98

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cielo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cielo and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 3 0 0 2.00 DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

DHI Group has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.13%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Cielo.

About Cielo (Get Rating)

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About DHI Group (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc. is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances. Through the firm’s marketplaces, technology professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice, and personalized insights to best manage their careers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.