Reviewing Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) & FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Jade Art Group alerts:

98.6% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Jade Art Group has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jade Art Group and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A FTI Consulting 8.46% 15.84% 8.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jade Art Group and FTI Consulting, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FTI Consulting 0 0 1 0 3.00

FTI Consulting has a consensus target price of $190.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.91%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jade Art Group and FTI Consulting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FTI Consulting $2.78 billion 1.85 $234.97 million $6.64 22.55

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Jade Art Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jade Art Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jade Art Group, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of raw jade, which serves as decorative construction material for both the commercial and residential markets, and as jewelry. The company was founded on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance and Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, and capital needs of clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers law firms, companies, government clients, and other interested parties with multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigations, data analytics, forensic accounting, business intelligence, risk mitigation services and interim management services for health solutions practice clients. The Economic Consulting segment consists of the analysis of complex economic issues for use in legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings, strategic decision making, and public policy debates for law firms, companies, government entities and other interested parties. The Technology segment consists of a portfolio of information governance, e-discovery and data analy

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Art Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Art Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.