Reviewing Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) & NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Kinder Morgan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.62 Kinder Morgan $16.61 billion 2.57 $1.78 billion $0.78 24.15

Kinder Morgan has higher revenue and earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinder Morgan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinder Morgan has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NGL Energy Partners and Kinder Morgan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13% Kinder Morgan 10.74% 9.49% 4.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NGL Energy Partners and Kinder Morgan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kinder Morgan 3 6 2 0 1.91

NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.02%. Kinder Morgan has a consensus target price of $18.18, indicating a potential downside of 3.49%. Given NGL Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NGL Energy Partners is more favorable than Kinder Morgan.

Summary

Kinder Morgan beats NGL Energy Partners on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced and flow back water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers and transports it to refineries or for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Liquids Logistics segment conducts supply operations for natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products and biodiesel to a range of commercial, retail and industrial customers across the United States and Canada. The Corporate & Other segment include corporate expenses that are not allocated to the reportable segments. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Product Pipelines and Kinder Morgan Canada. The company was founded by Richard D. Kinder and William V. Morgan in February 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

