Reviewing TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) & Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TROOPS and Sierra Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Wireless 1 2 4 0 2.43

Sierra Wireless has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.23%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than TROOPS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TROOPS has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Wireless has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TROOPS and Sierra Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $4.29 million 77.92 -$67.92 million N/A N/A Sierra Wireless $448.59 million 1.51 -$49.34 million ($2.07) -8.69

Sierra Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Sierra Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Sierra Wireless -17.31% -17.47% -10.10%

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats TROOPS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS (Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets. The Internet-of-Things Solutions segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

