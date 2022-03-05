RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RH by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in RH by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $366.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 52-week low of $346.07 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.25.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

