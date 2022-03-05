Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 222.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,575 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,272 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,723.40.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

