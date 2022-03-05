Ritocoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $197,593.64 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $197,593.64 and approximately $21.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.00 or 0.06704443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,444.75 or 1.00020932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00048350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,682,423,152 coins and its circulating supply is 1,670,141,818 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Ritocoin Coin Trading

