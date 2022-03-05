Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Down 5.1%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.98. 2,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload Logistics, Less-than-Truckload, and Ascent Global Logistics. The Truckload Logistics segment manages pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight.

