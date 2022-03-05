Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Holdings Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,279 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.01 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

