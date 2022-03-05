Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Short Interest Update

Roth CH Acquisition V Co (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCLU. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,915,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,389,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,542,000.

NASDAQ ROCLU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03. Roth CH Acquisition V has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

