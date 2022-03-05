Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 39,896 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.18% of XPEL worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amundi bought a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $1,226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,692,402 over the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

