Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 174.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,044 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion and a PE ratio of -13.48.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.59.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 650,362 shares of company stock worth $19,236,112. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

