Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,162 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,779 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,605,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,580 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Shares of SMAR opened at $50.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $719,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,402 shares of company stock worth $18,573,071. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

