Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 113.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Shutterstock worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,385. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $89.89 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $77.38 and a one year high of $128.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

