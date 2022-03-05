Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 505,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 221,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 131,045 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 50,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

