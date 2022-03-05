Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 12,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.41.

NYSE RY traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $108.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,584. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $86.80 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

