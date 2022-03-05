Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 105,088 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,088 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 146,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 23,224 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 527.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.