Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Hits $0.0292 on Major Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $98,314.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.54 or 0.06727294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,018.49 or 1.00051335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048169 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,623,108 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.